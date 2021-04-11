Pickle Finance Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $15.82 or 0.00026525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $21.28 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00612894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031978 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,371,095 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,216 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.