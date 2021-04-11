Pickle Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.51 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $16.06 or 0.00026598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.00612165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,371,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,926 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

