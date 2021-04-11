PieDAO DEFI++ Price Reaches $5.50 on Top Exchanges (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.50 or 0.00009207 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $6,910.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00295558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.00743027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.48 or 0.99897013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00795138 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

