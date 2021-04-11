Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.10 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $150,989.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014046 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

