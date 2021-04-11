Pigeoncoin Trading Up 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $131,517.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

