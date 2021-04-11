Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $35,504.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.27 or 0.00479163 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005906 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.68 or 0.04431793 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,837,274 coins and its circulating supply is 426,576,838 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

