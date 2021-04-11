Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $38,587.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.64 or 0.00489581 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029109 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.80 or 0.04322694 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,855,258 coins and its circulating supply is 426,594,822 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

