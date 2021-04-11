PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $516,913.09 and approximately $6.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 71.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.54 or 0.00615367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032341 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

