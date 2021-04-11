Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $207.31 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $207.31 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 296% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.00364492 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00206624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00128860 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.