PirateCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,606.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.74 million and $5,606.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,923,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

