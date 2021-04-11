Pirl Reaches Market Cap of $200,927.35 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $200,927.35 and $714.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,127.80 or 0.03583290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00420962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.01146819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.72 or 0.00496323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.00458024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.90 or 0.00361906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00205435 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

