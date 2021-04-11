Pivot Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.08 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $866,074.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00085430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.54 or 0.00621139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033931 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

