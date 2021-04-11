PIXEL Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $85.18 million and $882.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,754.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.96 or 0.01139590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00452010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070997 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002172 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.