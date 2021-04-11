Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.85. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million.

PLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE PLT traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 459,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Plantronics by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

