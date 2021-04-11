Plasma Finance Price Tops $0.34 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $41.36 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00297298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.35 or 0.00743632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,892.90 or 1.00233105 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.93 or 0.00799836 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.