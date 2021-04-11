PlayGame Price Hits $0.0020 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $81,163.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.96 or 0.00617018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

