Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.0837 on Major Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 43.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $1,532.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00298621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00733549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,292.64 or 0.99313115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.74 or 0.00778432 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.