Playgroundz (IOG) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $1,478.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00068225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00296194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00725266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,788.51 or 0.99686149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.76 or 0.00798237 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

