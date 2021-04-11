Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0859 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 47.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $87,908.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00056073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00085877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00620800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034821 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

