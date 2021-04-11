PlotX (PLOT) Market Cap Reaches $10.73 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. PlotX has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $748,742.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00615092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00081320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031991 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

