POA Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. POA has a total market cap of $35.22 million and $1.84 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,485,133 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
