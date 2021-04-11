Polis Reaches Market Cap of $4.42 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $4,846.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00240155 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

