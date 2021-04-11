Polkadot Reaches Market Cap of $38.26 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $38.26 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $41.19 or 0.00068834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00295817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00739581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.60 or 0.99538518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00018634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.00795055 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,064,725,142 coins and its circulating supply is 928,701,029 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

