Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $2.15 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $49.22 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00056538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00085181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00613515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033449 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.