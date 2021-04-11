Polkamon Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Polkamon has a total market cap of $63.05 million and $13.28 million worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for $37.34 or 0.00062471 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkamon has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00297386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.95 or 0.00731058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,503.08 or 0.99554096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00778220 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,890,709 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,713 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

