PolySwarm (NCT) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $22.50 million and $16,368.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00614275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037881 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

