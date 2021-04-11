PolySwarm Price Down 0.2% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $22.89 million and approximately $15,825.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00085430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.54 or 0.00621139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033931 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

