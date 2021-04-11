Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 128,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $369.49 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $183.02 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

