Poolz Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.40 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.18 or 0.00074010 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $69.97 million and approximately $17.40 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00296502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00730358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,447.01 or 0.99588674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.38 or 0.00782983 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

