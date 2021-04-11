Poolz Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.67 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.83 or 0.00088332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $83.67 million and $22.65 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00295782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.34 or 0.00722813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,479.18 or 1.01112373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.77 or 0.00802099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

