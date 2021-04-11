POPCHAIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,955.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $891,161.72 and $4,955.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047256 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

