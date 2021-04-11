POPCHAIN Tops One Day Volume of $3,939.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $896,942.61 and $3,939.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

POPCHAIN Coin Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

