PopularCoin (POP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $358,558.90 and $15.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.36 or 0.00420561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,037.30 or 1.00051469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,304,866 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

