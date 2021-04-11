Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.48 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $258.02 million and $13.48 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00008111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00621563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

