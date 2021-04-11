Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Cap Tops $71.81 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $71.81 million and $386,359.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003513 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00064425 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QQQ is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

