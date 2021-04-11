Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NYSE PSTL opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 479,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

