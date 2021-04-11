PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $21,567.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $21,567.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.77 or 0.03575536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00415288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $683.88 or 0.01141688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00551144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.19 or 0.00454404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00391649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003552 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,055,833 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

