PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,605,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $57.83 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

