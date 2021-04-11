PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PCH opened at $57.83 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
