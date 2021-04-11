Power Ledger (POWR) Hits Market Cap of $244.99 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $244.99 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00619122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032627 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

