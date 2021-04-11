PowerPool Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.14 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00006210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $85.14 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.96 or 0.00617018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,928,598 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

