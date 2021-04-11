PRCY Coin (PRCY) Price Hits $0.0804

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $160,603.44 and $288,258.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRCY Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00296152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.45 or 0.00713313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,321.05 or 0.99959370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.42 or 0.00802750 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018048 BTC.

PRCY Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,996,722 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

PRCY Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRCY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.