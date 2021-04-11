PressOne Hits One Day Volume of $6,549.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. PressOne has a total market cap of $12.68 million and $6,549.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00084185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00618459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.