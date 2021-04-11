PRIA (PRIA) One Day Volume Hits $2,315.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. PRIA has a market cap of $745,256.86 and approximately $2,315.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $10.75 or 0.00017991 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

