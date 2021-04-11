Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -316.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,993. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

