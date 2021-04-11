Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,729,000 after buying an additional 249,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,786,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,610,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

NYSE SRC opened at $43.87 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -548.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.