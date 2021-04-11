Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,157 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RVMD opened at $42.67 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.