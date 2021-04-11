Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 312.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 412.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,837,000.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

