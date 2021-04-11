Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Wyndham Destinations worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 105,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

WYND opened at $64.10 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -534.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

