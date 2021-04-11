Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,322,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,942,490 shares of company stock valued at $264,065,013 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.