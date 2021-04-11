Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of TCF Financial worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,317,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 344,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

